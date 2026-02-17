US, Canada and Mexico face measles outbreaks months before World Cup 2026

With fewer than four months to go before the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off, the United States, Canada and Mexico —the tournament’s three host countries— are reporting significant measles resurgences, a highly contagious disease that had been pushed back across the region through routine immunization. Health authorities and international bodies are urging stronger vaccination and surveillance as public trust in vaccine guidance frays.

In Mexico, an outbreak that began in 2025 has caused at least 28 deaths and more than 9,000 confirmed cases, with clusters across several states, according to official figures cited by international reporting. President Claudia Sheinbaum has stressed dose availability and called for intensified vaccination “where the outbreak is occurring,” alongside coverage of eligible age groups.

In the United States, South Carolina is at the center of a major outbreak that reached 950 cases as of February 13, with transmission concentrated in the state’s northwest and the bulk of infections among unvaccinated people or those with unknown vaccination status, according to the state health department. In Spartanburg —one of the hardest-hit areas— officials have cited school vaccination rates below the 95% threshold commonly used by epidemiologists to prevent sustained spread. Republican Governor Henry McMaster has defended prioritizing individual choice, saying the focus is ensuring “people have the information” and that the vaccine is available so they can decide.

Canada, meanwhile, lost its measles elimination status in November 2025 after more than 12 months of transmission, the Public Health Agency of Canada said. Ontario and Alberta remain among the most affected jurisdictions, while Toronto —a host city— has been assessing mass-gathering health risks ahead of the tournament.

The Pan American Health Organization issued a regional epidemiological alert, urging “immediate and coordinated action” to strengthen routine surveillance and vaccination. In Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that “misunderstanding and confusion” about vaccine safety are “fuelling outbreaks and costing lives,” adding: “Vaccines work… vaccines are safe… vaccines save lives.”