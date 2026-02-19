Aerolíneas Argentinas cancels 255 flights amid CGT strike, US$3m loss estimated

19th Thursday, February 2026 - 02:47 UTC Full article

The airline said it worked on mitigations including rescheduling, advancing departures and shifting delays outside the expected disruption window

Aerolíneas Argentinas said it will cancel 255 flights across its network on Thursday, February 19, as Argentina’s main labor confederation, the CGT, carries out a 24-hour general strike. The airline estimated the disruption will affect more than 31,000 passengers and generate losses of about US$ 3 million.

The carrier reported that 219 of the cancellations are domestic flights, impacting roughly 25,000 passengers. A further 32 are regional services affecting more than 5,000 travelers. Four international flights have also been cancelled, involving more than 1,000 passengers.

The airline said it worked on mitigations including rescheduling, advancing departures and shifting delays outside the expected disruption window. It advised passengers due to fly that day to check the email address provided at purchase time and follow company updates for any changes.

Aerolíneas Argentinas also said it will apply pay deductions to employees who join the strike for the day not worked. The company linked its estimated financial impact to flight cancellations and broader operational adjustments tied to the stoppage.

The strike was confirmed after the government formally set a lower-house session to debate a labor reform bill previously approved by the Senate, according to local reporting. CGT leaders took part in committee proceedings that issued a draft opinion and then publicly warned lawmakers against backing the proposal.

Among the statements cited, CGT triumvir Cristian Jerónimo told lawmakers: “Don’t forget you represent the people’s interests,” disputing claims that the bill would “modernize” the economy and create jobs. Another senior CGT figure, Jorge Sola, said the stoppage was intended to “call for reflection” and political responsibility as deputies prepare to vote.

The disruption is expected to extend beyond the state airline. In Argentina’s air transport system, continuity of operations also depends on staffing levels and the availability of ground services, prompting carriers and airport operators to assess the strike’s practical impact in the hours leading up to Thursday.