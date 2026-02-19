The rise and fall of Prince Andrew: Falklands war veteran, trade envoy and scandals

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's life went from frontline military service in the Falklands War to a high-profile trade role and years of recurring controversy

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor —until recently known publicly as Prince Andrew— was detained on Thursday in Norfolk and later released “under investigation” in a probe into suspected misconduct in public office linked to his association with Jeffrey Epstein, police said. King Charles III said in a statement that “the law must take its course” and that a “full, fair and proper process” should follow.

While today’s development puts the Epstein connection back in the spotlight, Andrew’s public life has been shaped —and ultimately undone— by a long sequence of milestones, from frontline military service in the Falklands War to a high-profile trade role and years of recurring controversy.

From royal “spare” to naval career

Born in 1960, Andrew spent his early decades as the monarchy’s proverbial “spare,” initially second in line to the throne before being pushed down the succession order as the royal family expanded.

He joined the Royal Navy in 1979, earned his pilot’s wings, and in 1982 served on active duty as a Sea King helicopter co-pilot during the Falklands conflict. Later reporting described one of his tasks as acting as a decoy against Exocet missiles.

Even after losing royal status and honorary ranks, Buckingham Palace confirmed he would keep the South Atlantic Medal (often referred to as the “Falklands Medal”), as operational medals are tied to service rather than honours.

Marriage, title and family life

He married Sarah Ferguson in 1986 and was created Duke of York on their wedding day. They had two daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, before separating in the early 1990s and divorcing.

Trade envoy years — and the cost of VIP access

After 22 years in the Navy, Andrew was appointed the UK’s special representative for international trade and investment in 2001, a role that came with unusual access to senior business and political figures worldwide.

That post also became a magnet for criticism over travel, spending and, increasingly, his ties to controversial figures — culminating in his resignation from the job in 2011 amid mounting scrutiny connected to Epstein.

Epstein fallout and withdrawal from public duties

Questions around Epstein resurfaced again in 2019; after a widely criticised interview, Andrew announced he was stepping back from royal duties.

In 2022, as a US civil case advanced, he lost military affiliations and royal patronages; the lawsuit ended with an out-of-court settlement without an admission of wrongdoing.

More recently, he was stripped of the title of prince and other honours, and reports said he had left Royal Lodge.

What police are investigating now

Police said Thursday’s arrest is not related to sexual-offence allegations. The probe focuses on suspected misconduct in public office, with investigators reviewing claims linked to the handling or sharing of confidential government material during Andrew’s time as a trade envoy, in communications appearing in Epstein-related files.

For now, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been released “under investigation” and remains subject to further police action as inquiries continue.