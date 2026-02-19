Trump weighs Iran strike options as U.S. builds up forces and pursues talks

U.S. President Donald Trump has considered a timeline for potential strikes on Iran “in the coming days,” but no final decision has been made, CBS News reported, citing U.S. officials.

As part of precautionary steps, Washington ordered the departure of nonessential staff from its embassy in Baghdad and authorized voluntary departures for military families from Bahrain, according to the same report. The White House said Trump has not made a determination and that diplomacy remains on the table.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said there are “many reasons and arguments” for an attack, while stressing that “diplomacy is always his first option.” In parallel, the president has ordered a strengthened military posture in the region, with a second carrier strike group en route amid rising tensions.

On the diplomatic track, the United States and Iran have held indirect talks in Geneva. A senior U.S. official told Reuters Iran agreed to submit a written proposal on how to address the standoff, and said Washington wants to broaden discussions beyond nuclear issues, while Iran has insisted talks focus on nuclear curbs in exchange for sanctions relief.

Leavitt said “some progress” was made in Geneva but that “we’re still very apart on some issues,” Reuters reported.

The strike deliberations come as the Pentagon prepares a larger force posture. Reuters reported last week that U.S. military planners have been working through scenarios for potentially extended operations if diplomacy fails.

From Tehran, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that a “hard and decisive answer” would follow any attack, according to CBS News.