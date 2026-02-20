UK begins implementation of Electronic Travel Administration for visitors

The UK is transitioning to a digital immigration system. These reforms are designed to enhance security, reduce reliance on physical documents, and streamline the traveller experience through automated checks undertaken by carriers against Home Office records. Effective 25 February 2026:

If you're travelling on a non-British passport, you'll now need an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before you travel. Without a valid ETA, you won't be allowed to board your transport to the UK.

If you hold dual citizenship which includes British citizenship, traveling to the UK using a valid British passport is the simplest way to enter without needing any additional documentation.

Note that a person who is a British Overseas Territory Citizen or a British National (Overseas) does not require an ETA.

If you do require an ETA, the process is quick and straightforward using the official UK ETA app. You can check your ETA status at www.gov.uk/check-eta

Our advice: If you're planning to travel to the UK soon, ensure your travel documentation is sorted now to avoid any disruption to your journey.