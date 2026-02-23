Falkland Islander appointed new Communications Regulator of the Islands

Mark becomes the first Falkland Islander to serve as Communications Regulator, reflecting the strength, capability and expertise within the local community

The Falkland Islands Government has welcomed Mark Pollard as the incoming Communications Regulator. He will join the regulatory team as of Monday, and take on the role fully in April when the current incumbent, Chloe Freeman, steps down.

The role is a fixed two-year term, aligned to the timetable for completion of the future telecommunications project.

Mark will become the first Falkland Islander to serve as Communications Regulator, an important milestone that reflects the strength, capability and expertise within the local community. His telecommunications experience, strong understanding of the Islands, and commitment to supporting their future make him well placed to lead this regulatory function.

Over the coming weeks, Mark and the current Communications Regulator will work closely to ensure a smooth and effective handover.

FIG would like to thank Chloe for all her hard work in this position over the last 18 months, in particular acknowledging her contribution to the delivery of the VSAT licensing portal and associated tasks. We wish Chloe the very best for her return to London.