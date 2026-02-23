Italy seeks “clarity” from the US, urges calm amid renewed tariff uncertainty

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday he would seek “clarity” from the United States during a G7 videoconference on international trade and urged restraint as Washington’s latest tariff moves inject fresh uncertainty into transatlantic commerce.

Speaking on arrival in Brussels for EU meetings, Tajani argued that “trade wars help no one” and warned against “uncontrolled reactions,” saying Italy’s priority is to protect exporters and the country’s production system, which relies heavily on external markets.

Tajani described the issue as “mainly internal” to the United States but with spillover effects for Europe. He said Italy would work with EU partners to ensure commitments are respected and to reassure the Italian business community.

G7 talks and the EU track

Tajani is due to join the G7 trade ministers’ videoconference and then convene Italy’s national tariff task force with companies and business associations to provide updates and assess potential impacts, according to the schedule released in Brussels.

A European Commission spokesperson said EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic will also take part in Monday’s G7 meeting to discuss the uncertainty created by the new US tariffs, adding that the EU wants full clarity on what the latest developments mean for the EU–US trade relationship and a return to stability and predictability.

Tajani, for his part, praised Sefcovic’s role in earlier engagement with Washington, calling him a “credible and respected” interlocutor in the United States.