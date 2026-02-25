Falklands, review and challenges for FIGAS, the Islands Air Service

25th Wednesday, February 2026 - 14:19 UTC Full article

The versatile Britten-Norman Islander, the backbone of air service in the Falklands

A review of the Falkland Islands Government Air Service, FIGAS, and its current challenges will be taking take place, it has been revealed by members of the Executive Council. It comes as ExCo were updated on the latest progress regarding the ongoing Britten-Norman Islander aircraft replacement project, which has encountered several delays.

It was decided no further commitments to FIGAS will be made until the review has been completed. Lawmaker MLA Jack Ford who has responsibility over FIGAS said that given “the delays we are faced with, this is the acircraft currently under production, it is sensible to rather than commit ourselves to the replacement of a number of other aircraft. it’s right to pause and review that now”.

“It’s always our wish that the service operates as effectively and I suppose as efficiently as it possibly can but also making sure it meets the needs of the people’s it’s there to serve”.

MLA Ford added “looking at the wider service, I believe there has been a sort of an early expression of interest yet to confirm who will be taking out the review and how that will go, and I suppose there will be a detailed time table of how it’s run”

However, at ExCo, “we very much stressed the need to make sure the engagement very much includes service users and the people that rely on the service”.

In related news it was informed that Adderstone Construction (Falkland Islands) Ltd has commenced work on its first project, the overhaul and recladding of the existing aircraft hangar at FIGAS, a £1.5 million project funded by the Falkland Islands Government.

Adderstone Group is a North East England based property and regeneration business and Directors Martyn Wallbank and Stephen Lumsdon, who bring experience from previously living and working in the Islands, are now based in the Falklands.

FIGAS General Manager Morgan Goss also informed that the contracting of engineers continues to be challenging. Currently they have two vacancies for licensed aircraft engineers which has increased the workload of existing engineers, “but the global pool of appropriately qualified and competent staff has reduced further”.

General Manager Goss also underlined that the training college in Scotland for Islander aircraft pilots had closed down. Anyhow FIGAS has six experienced pilots which is considered adequate.

FIGAS remains an essential part of the Falklands transport infrastructure and way of life. The fleet now consists of five Islanders, one of which is a dedicated Maritime Patrol aircraft. Flying is becoming increasingly more seasonal with ground based tourists and local passengers making up most of the traffic.

FIGAS has been an integral part of Falkland life since 1948 and service has gradually evolved from air ambulance, mail service and carriage of officials to passengers, freight, fishery patrol and scenic flights. In 2023 FIGAS celebrated its 75 anniversary.