UK Speaker says he shared information with police amid claims Mandelson planned to flee abroad

25th Wednesday, February 2026 - 12:43 UTC Full article

Police had indications pointing to a possible departure to the British Virgin Islands, a UK overseas territory in the Caribbean — a claim denied by Mandelson’s legal team.

House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said on Wednesday he passed information “in good faith” to the Metropolitan Police after receiving what he considered relevant intelligence suggesting former Labour minister Peter Mandelson might flee the UK, as police examine allegations linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

Mandelson was arrested on Monday by the Met on suspicion of misconduct in public office, following complaints that, while serving as trade secretary, he may have shared sensitive government information with Epstein, a convicted sex offender. According to accounts cited in the British press, the arrest came despite an arrangement for Mandelson to attend a voluntary interview in March.

In a statement to MPs, Hoyle said lawmakers were aware of media commentary about Mandelson’s detention. “To prevent any inaccurate speculation, I’d like to confirm that upon receipt of information that I felt it was relevant I passed this on to the Metropolitan Police in good faith, as is my duty and responsibility,” he said, adding it would be inappropriate to comment further while the investigation continues.

Lawyers deny any intention to leave

Mishcon de Reya, the law firm representing Mandelson, said the Met acted on “baseless” assumptions that he was preparing to leave the country and establish permanent residence abroad. Mandelson was released on conditional bail within hours, pending further inquiries.

What happens next

Under standard procedure, Mandelson may be required to return to a police station if formal charges are brought. The inquiry remains ongoing, and police have not publicly detailed the evidence underpinning the suspicion.