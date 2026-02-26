Royal Navy Type 31 frigates landmark, HMS Active rolls out and steel cut for HMS Bulldog

26th Thursday, February 2026 - 11:58 UTC Full article

Construction on the fourth ship in the class, HMS Bulldog, also began at Rosyth

The first Type 31 Frigate, HMS Venturer, is expected to be in service by 2027

A major landmark has been reached in the construction of two of the Royal Navy’s new Type 31 frigates as one was rolled out of the build hall while the first steel was cut the other. Forces.net is reporting that HMS Active, the second vessel in the Inspiration-class, came out of her build hall at Rosyth Dockyard in Fife.

As she emerged, work had already begun on HMS Bulldog - the fourth of five Type 31 warships being built for the Royal Navy that will replace the ageing Type 23 fleet.

Babcock CEO David Lockwood said: “Delivering the Steel Cut for HMS Bulldog and the Rollout of HMS Active on the same day is a powerful demonstration of the drive and delivery focus of our Type 31 program as we build the next modern, future ready fleet for the Royal Navy.

“These milestones show the maturity of our facility, the success of the design and build process, and the skill and dedication of our Babcock team”.

The general purpose frigates are 5,700 tons and based on the Arrowhead 140 design which is designed to be easier to build and maintain. They will be equipped with 57mm and 40mm guns, as well as being fitted with the Sea Ceptor missile system.

The flight deck will be large enough to accommodate Chinook helicopters, and the vessels will come with three Pacific 24 boats that can be used for board-and-search tasks as well as counter-narcotic operations.

HMS Venturer, the first in the class, is expected to be commissioned into the Royal Navy by 2027 with all five ships in the fleet - which will include HMS Campbeltown and HMS Formidable - are scheduled to be operational by 2030.

They are being built at Rosyth Dockyard – the site where construction on both of the Royal Navy’s Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers was completed.

Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Steve Moorhouse, said: “These milestones reflect the momentum, ambition and national commitment behind the regeneration of our future frigate force.

”The Type 31 Inspiration class represents a major step forward in modernising our fleet. These are capable and adaptable ships, designed to give the Royal Navy the flexibility it needs in a fast-changing strategic environment”.

Defence Readiness & Industry Minister Luke Pollard said: “The frigates will serve our nation for decades to come, and the skills and infrastructure we're building here will secure the future of Scottish shipbuilding for generations.”

First Sea Lord, General Sir Gwyn Jenkins said “HMS Active’s roll-out and HMS Bulldog’s steel cut represent real momentum in delivering the ships the Royal Navy needs. These versatile frigates will be workhorses of the fleet, capable of operating across a wide spectrum of maritime operations.”