U.S. ambassador in Israel urges staff: leave “TODAY” amid security risks

27th Friday, February 2026 - 10:50 UTC Full article

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee urged embassy staff and family members who want to depart the country to do so “TODAY,” according to an email whose contents were reported by U.S. and Israeli media.

The message surfaced hours after the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem said Washington had authorized the voluntary departure of non-emergency U.S. government personnel and their families, citing “security risks” amid rising regional tensions.

On February 27, 2026, the Department of State authorized the departure of non-emergency U.S. government personnel and family members of U.S. government personnel from Mission Israel due to safety risks.



In response to security incidents and without advance notice, the U.S.… pic.twitter.com/aWzX6Gk36x — U.S. Embassy Jerusalem (@usembassyjlm) February 27, 2026

According to those reports, the email was sent at 10:24 a.m. local time and advised recipients to look for “a flight from Ben-Gurion Airport to any destination” they could book, warning that demand for seats could surge and that outbound flights in coming days could not be guaranteed. “Those who wish to depart should do so TODAY,” the message said, as quoted in the coverage.

The same accounts said the decision followed overnight meetings and calls involving the State Department, with embassy security described as the priority.

The developments come alongside U.S. military movements in the area. Israeli media reported the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier was due off Israel’s coast on Friday as part of a broader regional deployment.

In parallel, the U.S. and Iran wrapped up another round of talks in Geneva this week on Iran’s nuclear program, with no final deal but indications of progress and further meetings expected next week, according to Oman’s mediation and international reporting.