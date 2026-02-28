Israel says Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in strikes

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also said there were “growing signs” that Khamenei had died

Israel said on Saturday that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei died during a wave of airstrikes on Iranian territory. An Israeli official, speaking anonymously to local media, said “his body has been found.” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also said there were “growing signs” that Khamenei had died.

Israel and the United States launched a large-scale military operation against targets in Iran, marking a major escalation in the confrontation. In the same reporting, Israeli officials said Khamenei was killed in the operation and that his body was recovered—claims that did not immediately have independent public confirmation from Tehran.

The strikes began early in the day and hit wide areas of the country. Iran’s Red Crescent reported a preliminary toll of at least 201 killed and 747 wounded, with impacts across 24 of Iran’s 31 provinces, figures carried by Iranian media.

On the military leadership, three sources—two familiar with Israel’s operations and one regional source—said Iran’s Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour were believed to have been killed in the attacks.

Iran responded by launching waves of missiles and drones at Israel and striking U.S. military facilities across several Gulf states. The UK, meanwhile, issued urgent guidance for British nationals in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates to shelter in place following reports of missile attacks in the region.

Iran’s government framed its actions in a communication to the United Nations as lawful “self-defence,” as governments worldwide warned the conflict could expand further and disrupt regional security.