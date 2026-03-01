Willian and Kate release a statement to mark St David, patron saint of Wales

1st Sunday, March 2026 - 15:29 UTC Full article

Prince and Princess of Wales with daffodils on their lapels

Prince and Princess of Wales have released a joint statement to mark St David, the patron saint of Wales celebrated this Sunday March first. The message was posted on Sunday on their official Instagram account, with the couple captured at Frogmore House on the Windsor Home Park estate and talking in Welsh.

In English, Prince William said: “To everyone in Wales, a very Happy St David’s Day! It is a beautiful country, with a rich history and wonderful people.”

Princess Kate : “Wales is very close to our hearts, and we look forward to every visit. Wishing you a day full of celebration with family and friends.”

Kensington Palace said St David’s Day video message was recorded earlier this week on the Windsor estate in Welsh with subtitles in English.

.In the video message, which is spoken entirely in Welsh, Kate and William are wearing daffodils on their lapels – the national flower of Wales.

Falklands Saint David’s Day Service

A St David’s Day Service, is being held at the Welsh Guards Memorial Fitzroy At 11 am Sunday 1st March.

Everyone is very welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served at the Fitzroy Hall afterwards. Any donations of plates of food would be much appreciated.

This year is quite special as a group of Welsh Guards Next of Kin will be in attendance so please come and show your support.