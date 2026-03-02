Israel launches new wave of strikes “in the heart of Tehran” as Iran replies with missiles and drones

Israel announced early Monday a new wave of airstrikes on targets in Tehran, as part of a U.S.-Israeli campaign that began on Saturday and has triggered a wider regional escalation involving cross-border attacks and strikes on U.S. forces and partners across the Gulf.

In a statement posted by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the military said the “Air Force, under the direction of the Intelligence Directorate, has launched a new wave of attacks… in the heart of Tehran.” Iranian media, including the semi-official Tasnim agency, reported explosions in the capital.

The renewed strikes follow Saturday’s opening bombardment attributed to the United States and Israel. The initial attacks left more than 200 people dead, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has responded with waves of drones and missiles. EFE reports at least nine deaths in Israel, while strikes were also launched at regional countries hosting U.S. military facilities — including Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates — with three fatalities reported in those countries. In parallel, the Pentagon confirmed three U.S. service members killed in Kuwait and additional casualties, according to the supplied account.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the military was striking “the heart of Tehran with increasing intensity,” according to the provided text. International coverage has described the operation as targeting Iranian leadership and strategic capabilities, while the fighting has also disrupted commercial aviation through airspace closures and flight cancellations across the region.

In Washington, President Donald Trump said the campaign could last “four weeks, or less,” and indicated it would continue until objectives are met. Iran, meanwhile, announced interim governance arrangements following Khamenei’s death and reiterated threats of further retaliation.