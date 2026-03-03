France and Greece dispatch warships to Cyprus after Iranian attack on UK base

The French Languedoc (D653), a FREMM multipurpose frigate

France will deploy anti-missile and anti-drone systems to Cyprus and send a frigate after drones struck the UK’s RAF Akrotiri air base on the island, citing Cyprus’ state-run CNA news agency and a Cypriot government source. The move comes amid a fast-moving regional escalation tied to fighting involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

Greece has also stepped up its posture around Cyprus, dispatching four F-16 fighter jets and two frigates—one fitted with an anti-drone defence system. The British base, a key hub for UK Middle East operations, was hit when a drone crashed onto a runway, while other drones were intercepted.

Separately, two drones struck the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, causing a limited fire and material damage but no injuries, Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry said in comments cited by Reuters. The incident added to concerns of further Gulf attacks as Tehran expands retaliatory strikes.

The nuclear dimension has also sharpened. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed damage to entrance buildings at Iran’s underground Natanz enrichment plant, but said no radiological consequences were expected and no additional impact was detected at the main facility, which had already been severely impaired in earlier attacks.

On the Lebanon front, Israel’s military said it deployed additional forces to southern Lebanon and described the moves as defensive and limited to the border area. Defence Minister Israel Katz approved further advances to take new positions after Hezbollah attacks.

In Iran, the Iranian Red Crescent put the death toll at 787 since the strikes began, according to international reporting.