Formula 1-standard circuit proposed for Uruguay’s Punta del Este

5th Thursday, March 2026 - 17:44 UTC Full article

Local authorities in Uruguay’s Maldonado department are reviewing a proposal by Brazil’s Stehling Racing Team to develop a racetrack built to Formula 1 standards in the Punta del Este–Laguna del Sauce corridor, a plan still at an early stage and without any confirmation that it would translate into hosting a world championship round.

Punta del Este councillor Martín Laventure urged caution, saying the initiative now needs “grounding” steps such as setting a timeline and building contacts across the motorsport industry. Speaking to local media, he said Maldonado has a “rich history” in motor racing but lacks infrastructure for projects of international scale.

Laventure added that meetings have already taken place with tourism and business stakeholders near Laguna del Sauce International Airport, including golf-sector actors, as backers explore how a circuit could be tied to a broader events-and-tourism offering.

The proposal is being promoted by Rodrigo and Sandra Stehling (driver and team manager, respectively) and would involve funding linked to Arab capital, according to the reporting. Laventure also stressed that the group’s links to Formula 1 “do not mean” Uruguay would stage an F1 event, pointing to the costs and hurdles associated with the calendar.

As a reference point, Laventure tied the Steinhlings to the Dumondo project in Brazil’s Serra Gaúcha, described as a luxury automotive-and-tourism complex with a multi-billion-real investment estimate. In 2023, the Rio Grande do Sul state government said investors presented officials with plans for an international-standard complex centered on a racetrack, with a projected R$3 billion investment.

In Uruguay, Maldonado mayor Damián Tort said the department draws investment because it offers “confidence, stability and clear rules,” framing the initiative as a potential driver of jobs and global visibility while feasibility work continues.