Iran says it hit a US oil tanker in the Gulf and warns on transit through Hormuz

5th Thursday, March 2026 - 16:02 UTC Full article

The Guards also repeated a warning that, “in time of war,” passage through the Strait of Hormuz would fall under the Islamic Republic’s control

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Thursday that their naval force struck a US oil tanker in the northern Gulf and that the vessel “is on fire,” raising fresh concerns about maritime security tied to the regional conflict and the safety of the Strait of Hormuz—one of the world’s most sensitive energy choke points.

According to the statement carried by Iranian state media, the tanker was hit “early today” in the northern Persian Gulf. There was no immediate independent confirmation of the claim or the ship’s identity, and there was no immediate official response from the United States addressing Iran’s allegation.

The Guards also repeated a warning that, “in time of war,” passage through the Strait of Hormuz would fall under the Islamic Republic’s control, and threatened action against vessels it says fail to comply with transit “protocols.”

Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari, described as a deputy commander at the unified Khatam al Anbiya central headquarters, was quoted as saying: “Under international laws and resolutions in times of war, transit rules through the Strait of Hormuz will be under the control of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The Strait of Hormuz is the narrow waterway linking the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. Roughly one-fifth of the world’s traded oil passes through it, making the route central to global energy supply and to shipping costs and insurance risk for commercial traffic.

Iran’s statement comes amid broader reports of attacks and security incidents affecting Gulf shipping and its approaches, with repeated international warnings that disruptions around Hormuz can quickly ripple into energy markets.

For now, attention is on verifying the status of the vessel Iran referenced and determining whether the incident involved confirmed damage, casualties, or any immediate interruption to commercial transit as the regional situation remains volatile.