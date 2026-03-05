UK embassy in UAE tells British citizens to shelter indoors and stay away from windows amid escalation

5th Thursday, March 2026 - 11:47 UTC Full article

The warning came as fresh attacks were reported in the region — including explosions in Tehran — alongside interceptions and spillover incidents in Gulf countries

The British Embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) urged UK nationals on Thursday to take shelter immediately, “remain indoors,” and “stay away from windows,” issuing the guidance on social media as reports of strikes and explosions spread across parts of the Middle East.

In its message, the embassy advised people to stay inside or go “to the nearest safe building,” and to seek additional protection in an interior stairwell or a room with as few windows as possible. It also told British citizens to follow instructions from UAE local authorities.

The warning came as fresh attacks were reported in the region — including explosions in Tehran — alongside interceptions and spillover incidents in Gulf countries. Media reports said falling debris after drones were intercepted injured six people in Abu Dhabi, with minor to moderate injuries.

In parallel, the first UK government-organized flight to bring citizens home from the region — chartered from Muscat, Oman — was delayed due to “technical/operational issues,” according to official confirmations and British media reports. The flight, expected to depart Wednesday night, was rescheduled for Thursday.

The delay drew criticism from some travelers. One passenger described the situation as a “total farce,” according to reporting in the British press, as stranded nationals awaited updated departure details.

The escalation has also fed into political debate in Washington. The US Senate voted down a measure that would have constrained President Donald Trump’s ability to continue or expand military action against Iran without congressional approval, highlighting sharp divisions over war powers.

UK travel guidance has emphasized sheltering indoors and relying on official instructions as security conditions evolve in the UAE and the wider region.