Trump welcomes Messi during White House tribute to Inter Miami

6th Friday, March 2026 - 12:24 UTC

Trump praised Messi for his influence on soccer in the United States and for choosing Miami at this stage of his career

Lionel Messi made his first visit to the White House on Thursday, joining the Inter Miami squad as President Donald Trump honored the club for winning the 2025 MLS Cup, secured in December with a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Trump framed the moment as unprecedented, saying: “It’s my distinct privilege to say what no American president has ever had the chance to say before, welcome to the White House, Lionel Messi.” Trump said he only realized Messi would be attending after his son Barron pointed it out.

The ceremony kept a sports focus but at times veered into broader political and international issues. Messi did not speak during the event and that Trump mixed in remarks about Iran, Venezuela, Cuba and tariffs while keeping the main emphasis on Inter Miami’s title.

Messi presented Trump with a pink commemorative soccer ball, while the Inter Miami delegation also gave him a No. 47 jersey and a watch in the club’s signature color. Those in attendance included Luis Suárez, Rodrigo De Paul, Tadeo Allende, head coach Javier Mascherano, MLS commissioner Don Garber and club co-owner Jorge Mas.

Trump praised Messi for his influence on soccer in the United States and for choosing Miami at this stage of his career. “You could have chosen any team in the world, and you chose to go to Miami,” he said, before congratulating the Argentine for arriving at the club “and won” under what he described as unusual pressure.

The visit also marked Messi’s first appearance at the White House. AP noted that he had been invited in January 2025 to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom during Joe Biden’s final days in office, but did not attend because of a scheduling conflict.