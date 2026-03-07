Falklands, Commonwealth Day Youth Parliament Sitting; Monday 9 March

7th Saturday, March 2026 - 02:43 UTC Full article

Picture from Falklands Radio showing Speaker Keith Biles surrounded by 2023 Falklands Youth Parliamentarians

The eight members of the current Legislative Assembly whom will be taking questions from Falklands’ youngsters

To mark Commonwealth Day, Monday 9 March, young people from the Falkland Islands will take their seats in the Chamber to question Members of the Legislative Assembly on the issues that matter to them.

This year's Youth Parliament will see twelve oral questions put to MLAs covering topics including teacher recruitment and retention, housing affordability, oil spill contingency planning, coastal erosion, power supply reliability, food security, community policing, the port development, internet access, pharmacy services, and international trade.

Falklands’ Governor will deliver His Majesty The King's Commonwealth Day Message, and the sitting will be opened by the Honorable Deputy Speaker.

Where? Town Hall (Upstairs), Stanley

Monday 9 March, 9.00am

Members of the public are welcome to attend — please be seated by 8.50am.

Come along and support our young people as they engage with democracy and hold their elected representatives to account.

Order Paper,

1. Prayers

2. Welcome and Opening of the Commonwealth Day Youth Parliament by The Honorable Madam Deputy Speaker

3. His Majesty The King's Commonwealth Day Message by Governor, Colin Martin-Reynolds CMG

4. Commonwealth Day Affirmation by The Honorable Speaker of the House, Keith Biles OBE

5. Motions

Response to Motion 14 of 2025 by the Honorable Chief Executive

6. Questions for Oral Response

- Question 01/26 by Oliver Bernsten

Could the Honorable Stacy Bragger please advise what steps is the Government taking to recruit and retain teachers in the Falkland Islands, and how is it addressing the challenges that lead to staff turnover?

- Question 02/26 by Patch Christie

Could the Honorable Michael Goss please advise what contingency planning is underway in case of an oil spill, and how regularly will those plans be reviewed and tested?

- Question 03/26 by Shammah Tandare

Could the Honorable Dean Dent please advise what action is the Government taking to make home ownership more achievable for people living in the Falkland Islands?

- Question 04/26 by Thomas Floyd

Could the Honorable Stacy Bragger please advise what work is underway to improve the space and facilities available to students at the Falkland Islands Community School?

Question 05/26 by Rose Fenwick-Coles

Could the Honorable Roger Spink please provide an update on the progress of the port development project?

- Question 06/26 by Oliver Lee

Could the Honorable Cheryl Roberts advise what is the Government doing to ensure that residents, and particularly young people, have reliable access to nutritious food during periods of disruption to shipping?

- Question 07/26 by Xenia Cleminson

Could the Honorable Michael Goss advise ”What measures is the Government considering to address coastal erosion, and how is this being monitored and planned for in the long term?

- Question 08/26 by Alice May Curtis

Could the Honorable Dean Dent please advise what work is underway to reduce the frequency of power cuts, and when can residents expect to see a sustained improvement in the reliability of the electricity supply?

- Question 09/26 by Matthew Ellis

Could the Honorable Lewis Clifton please advise what steps are being taken to improve community policing in the Falkland Islands, and how does the Government plan to increase the visible presence of police officers in our communities?

- Question 10/26 by Peyton Lawrence

Could the Honorable Jack Ford advise if the Government plans to ensure that support services hosted online locally, such as the phonebook, are available to those who use other internet service providers? And is the Government exploring whether additional providers could operate in the Falkland Islands?

- Question 11/26 by Oliver Berntsen

Could the Honorable Dot Gould advise what is the Government doing to grow the number of pharmacists working in the Falkland Islands, and are there pathways in place to train people locally for that role?

- Question 12/26 by Shammah Tandare

Could the Honorable Michael Goss advise if the Government actively developing trade and shipping relationships with countries beyond those we currently rely on?