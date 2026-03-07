Japan’s Justice orders dissolution of the ‘Moonies’ Unification Church

The Unification Church and its late founder Sun Myung Moon had many assets in South America (Brazil, Uruguay) and was closely linked to extreme right and military dictatorships in the region

A Japanese high court has upheld an order to dissolve the controversial Unification Church, popularly known as the “Moonies” local media report. Last year, a district court in Tokyo ordered the church to disband after Japan's education and culture ministry accused it of manipulating followers into making huge donations.

This week the Tokyo High Court denied the church's appeal and rejected its argument that the donations were part of legitimate religious activities. The

church, came under scrutiny after the shock assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe in 2022.

The man who shot Abe, Tetsuya Yamagami, said he had held a grudge against the prime minister because of his ties with the Unification Church, which had bankrupted his family.

The Unification Church is the first religious organization in Japan to be given a dissolution order for a civil offence.

The dissolution order from the Tokyo district court was meant to strip the church of its tax-exempt status and require it to liquidate its assets, but still allow it to operate in Japan.

Now that the church has lost its first appeal against the ruling, the dissolution order would take effect immediately, local media report. However, it can still bring the case to the Supreme Court.

Even before Abe's assassination, the Unification Church had drawn controversy with its teachings. At its center is the church's late founder Sun Myung Moon, who was revered among followers as a messiah.