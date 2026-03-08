Falklands Legislative Assembly marks International Women’s Day with inclusive message

8th Sunday, March 2026 - 16:28 UTC Full article

“Today is not about singling out the few; rather it is vitally important to be inclusive to all,” Gould and Roberts said in the short public message issued by the Office of the Legislative Assembly.

The Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly marked International Women’s Day on March 8 with a message centered on broad recognition of women across the community, in a statement signed by MLAs Dot Gould and Cheryl Roberts. In the text, the lawmakers thanked “mothers, daughters, sisters, friends, colleagues, and neighbours” for bringing “strength, care, and inspiration” to life in the Islands.

The statement avoided singling out individual figures and instead stressed inclusion. “Today is not about singling out the few; rather it is vitally important to be inclusive to all,” Gould and Roberts said in the short public message issued by the Office of the Legislative Assembly.

The two MLAs added that the date should also be a moment “to listen, appreciate, and stand alongside women every day” while working together for “a fairer and more understanding society.”

The message was issued by two members of the current Assembly elected in December 2025. Gould represents Camp and leads the Health and Social Services portfolio, while Roberts represents Stanley and leads Trade, Industry and Mineral Resources.

The Legislative Assembly is the Falklands’ unicameral legislature and holds broad powers of internal self-government within the British Overseas Territory.

The statement coincided with the global observance of International Women’s Day. For 2026, UN-linked bodies and campaign organisers have framed the date around rights, justice and action for women and girls, as the annual event continues to combine celebration with calls for faster progress on equality.