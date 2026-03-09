Falklands Legislative Assembly marks Commonwealth Day with youth-focused sitting and emphasis on parliamentary ties

The Commonwealth flag flies alongside the Falkland Islands flag on Victory Green, reflecting our pride in being part of the Commonwealth family of nations.

Falklands Representative Richard Hyslop with the wreath at the Commonwealth Memorial Gtes



The Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly marked Commonwealth Day 2026 on Monday with a public statement highlighting the Territory’s links to the wider Commonwealth network and the role of local democratic institutions. In the release issued on March 9, the Assembly said the Commonwealth flag was flown alongside the Falklands flag on Victory Green, reflecting “our pride in being part of the Commonwealth family of nations.”

The statement said Commonwealth membership connects the Falkland Islands to a network of 56 countries “united by shared values of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law,” matching the organisation’s own description of its purpose and membership.

The release also stressed the parliamentary dimension of that relationship. According to the Assembly, Falklands elected members engage through the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association with legislators from across the Commonwealth, sharing experience and building longer-term institutional ties.

The CPA describes that work as part of its broader democratic engagement agenda, including outreach involving younger generations.

A central element of the day’s programme was a special sitting by the FICS Youth Parliament, with young Islanders putting questions directly to elected members in the Legislative Assembly chamber. The Assembly said the event was intended to mark the day by having “the future of our community” engage directly with the democratic institutions that serve it.

Official Assembly records show the Youth Parliament has previously taken part in formal sittings and civic education activities in recent years.

MLA Jack Ford, Chair of the Legislative Assembly, said Commonwealth Day was a chance to celebrate “the ties that connect us to friends and partners around the world.” He added: “The Falkland Islands are small, but through the Commonwealth we are part of something much larger – a community built on shared values and mutual respect.”

The observance in the Falklands coincided with events across the Commonwealth. The organisation said Commonwealth Day 2026 falls on March 9 and is being marked under the theme “Unlocking opportunities together for a prosperous Commonwealth.” For the Falklands Assembly, the day linked that broader framework to two local themes: institutional belonging within the Commonwealth and direct civic participation by younger Islanders.

Events in London

In London, Richard Hyslop, the Falklands Representative at the Falklands Government Office, FIGO, attended a number of events to mark the Commonwealth Day, including the flag-raising ceremony at the Houses of Parliament this morning, and also laid a wreath at the Commonwealth Memorial Gates on behalf of the people and government of the Falkland Islands.