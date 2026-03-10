Milei: “I am the most Zionist president in the world”

Argentine President Javier Milei said in New York that he is “the most Zionist president in the world,” reaffirming his alignment with the United States and Israel during an appearance at Yeshiva University, one of the main stops on a U.S. trip that also included investor meetings as part of “Argentina Week.” The university said the event was part of a three-day visit focused on economic leadership and support for Washington and Israel in the war against Iran.

According to atendees, Milei told the audience: “I am proud to be the most Zionist president in the world.” In the same appearance, he said of Iran: “They planted two bombs here, one at AMIA and another at the Israeli Embassy. Therefore, they are our enemies,” and added that Argentina has “a strategic alliance with the United States and Israel.”

The Yeshiva appearance came ahead of his presentation to executives and investors at JPMorgan’s headquarters in Manhattan. Milei traveled to New York to persuade markets that Argentina’s economic turnaround can continue despite a harsher global backdrop shaped by the war in Iran, higher oil prices and broader risk aversion hitting emerging markets.

The visit again underlined a foreign policy stance unusually close to Israel. In its statement, Yeshiva University said Milei has voiced support for Israel in international forums and recalled his visit to the Western Wall early in his presidency. In 2025, Milei announced Argentina would move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in 2026.

His remarks on Iran carry particular weight in Argentina because of the 1992 bombing of the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires and the 1994 bombing of the AMIA Jewish community center. In 2024, Argentina’s judiciary blamed Iran for the AMIA attack, which killed 85 people, and a later ruling opened the way for a trial in absentia for several Iranian and Lebanese suspects.

After New York, Milei is expected to continue the tour in Spain. EFE reported that he will take part on March 14 in the Madrid Economic Forum, returning to close the event after both his X account and the organizers signaled his attendance.