Adorni under pressure after taking his wife on Milei’s official U.S. trip

12th Thursday, March 2026 - 03:08 UTC Full article

Adorni himself confirmed in an interview with A24 that his wife, Bettina Angeletti, ended up traveling on Tango 01 after the presidential trip was rescheduled

Argentina’s chief of staff, Manuel Adorni, has come under political pressure after it emerged that his wife accompanied him on the presidential aircraft during Javier Milei’s trip to the United States, triggering questions over the use of public resources and a possible contradiction with rules the government itself had set for official planes.

The controversy broke out during Argentina Week in New York, where Milei was trying to present the country as an attractive destination for investment. Domestic attention, however, quickly shifted to Adorni, one of the officials most closely identified with the government’s rhetoric against political privilege and state excess.

Adorni himself confirmed in an interview with A24 that his wife, Bettina Angeletti, ended up traveling on Tango 01 after the presidential trip was rescheduled. According to his account, she had already bought a ticket privately for US$5,345, but the presidency allowed her to board the aircraft so they could meet in New York. “We did not take a single peso from the state,” he said, adding that her personal expenses were paid privately.

The explanation did not contain the fallout. The opposition filed requests for information, motions to summon him before the lower house and court complaints seeking details about the transport, accommodation and expenses linked to his spouse during the trip. Socialist lawmaker Esteban Paulón argued that by admitting his wife’s presence on the presidential aircraft, Adorni may have exposed himself to questions over the use of public assets, while other opposition figures also sought details about an earlier trip to Uruguay with his family.

The case strikes a sensitive point for the presidential palace because in August 2024, when he was still presidential spokesman, Adorni himself announced that the government had banned the use of public aircraft for private travel. In that official briefing, he said state planes could no longer be used to “bring relatives” or for activities unrelated to the public agenda, when presenting Decree 712/2024.

That precedent turned the episode into a broader political problem than Adorni’s personal situation alone. Milei’s administration built much of its message around austerity, spending cuts and the elimination of political perks. For one of its most visible officials to become embroiled in this kind of controversy exposes a tension between that discourse and actual practice.

At the same time, criticism also grew over the standard of living suggested by the episode. Opposition sectors questioned the cost of the airfare cited by Adorni and its contrast with a minister’s monthly salary. The matter drew criticism beyond Peronist ranks and even irony from Vice President Victoria Villarruel, who has been at odds with Milei.

Argentine outlets including La Nación, Página/12 and other local media gave the case broad coverage, and it may outlast the presidential tour if it gains traction in Congress or in court.