The night erupted in celebrations as the overwhelming result of the referendum was announced

A long caravan of vehicles, and even riders on horseback carrying the colors of the United Kingdom and the Falklands, marked the celebrations

The Falkland Islands this week mark thirteen years since the referendum in which residents overwhelmingly voted to remain a British Overseas Territory of the United Kingdom.

Held on March 10–11, 2013 and observed by international monitors, the vote saw Falklanders exercise what they describe as their right to self-determination and to decide their political future. Turnout reached 99.2% of registered voters, with 99.8% voting to remain a British Overseas Territory and only three ballots cast against the proposal.

The principle of self-determination of peoples is enshrined in Article 1, paragraph 2 of the United Nations Charter and is widely regarded as a fundamental principle of international relations.

The anniversary is recalled across the Islands as part of a longer historical context in which Falklanders say they have repeatedly defended their right to determine their own future. One such episode occurred in 1968, when Foreign Office minister Lord Chalfont visited the Islands and attempted to persuade residents to accept a closer political relationship with Argentina.

The issue reached its most dramatic moment in 1982, when Argentine forces invaded and occupied the Falklands. The subsequent war to retake the Islands cost the lives of 255 British servicemen and three Falkland Islanders, in addition to Argentine military losses.

Islanders have long expressed gratitude to those who fought to liberate the Islands, while the conflict remains a reminder of the importance they place on defending the principle of self-determination.

In 2013 the referendum reaffirmed that position, with residents voting overwhelmingly to remain part of what local authorities describe as the wider British family.

Today the Falklands are described as a multicultural community with people from more than seventy different national backgrounds, and the Islands continue to welcome those who wish to make them their home.

Marking the anniversary, a message circulated locally stated: “Together we strive to improve the living standards of everyone who forms part of our community.”

“Together we will continue to face the challenges presented by a changing world, and defend our right to self-determination and to our future.”