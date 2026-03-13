Falklands: Mount Pleasant Complex to hold public open day

13th Friday, March 2026 - 02:24 UTC Full article

View of some of the aircraft currently based at the Mount Pleasant Complex (MPC).

The Mount Pleasant Complex (MPC), which includes the Falkland Islands’ international airport and the headquarters of the British Forces South Atlantic Islands (BFSAI), will open its doors to the public on Sunday, March 22, allowing residents to visit its facilities and equipment.

The event, described as an “Open Day,” will give Falklands residents the opportunity to see the aircraft, helicopters, vehicles, workshops and equipment that support BFSAI operations at MPC, as well as learn about the unit’s daily tasks and its permanent mission of protecting the Falklands, South Georgia and other South Atlantic islands.

Specialist technicians will be available to answer questions and share details about the work carried out at the complex.

Visitors will be able to see Typhoon quick-reaction fighter jets alongside search-and-rescue helicopters, as well as transport and reconnaissance aircraft. Members of the Parachute Regiment’s 4 Para company, currently conducting exercises in the Islands as part of the rotating company deployed at MPC, will also be present and available to speak with the public.

The open day will run from 10:00 to 14:00 and will also feature food and beverage stalls, allowing visitors to attend the event with their families.

BFSAI authorities expect a strong turnout on Sunday, continuing what has become a longstanding tradition in the Falkland Islands.