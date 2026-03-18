Falklands celebrate success of Shearers and Wool-handlers Team at world Golden Shears competition in New Zealand

18th Wednesday, March 2026 - 23:04 UTC Full article

The Falklands Team has been receiving congratulations for its representation

Congratulations have been pouring on the Falkland Islands Team at the recent 2026 World Shearing and Wool-handling Championships, Golden Shears, at Masterton, New Zealand, following the outstanding results obtained at the competition by Adam, Evan, Talia, Pilar and Richard.

Some background shows that the Falklands’ Team team selection for the 2026 World Championships was decided in February 2025, after competitors competed in 5 circuit competitions hosted on both East and West Falklands, along with the annual competition sponsored by Dedicare in Stanley in December, with the top two shearing and wool handling competitors being selected.

Prior to the World Championships in Masterton, New Zealand, the home of the Golden Shears, the Falkland Islands team prepared themselves by attending Elite Wool Industry Training courses, along with numerous competitions in the build up to the champs. Adam and Talia also travelled to New Zealand in November 2025 to work.

A total of 26 countries competed at the 2026 World Championships, including those with the top rated shearers and wool-handlers, such as Scotland, England, Wales, New Zealand, Australia, Ireland, France.

After the first round of the world wool handling, which saw competitors attend to 4 full wool sheep, Pilar was placed 12th with 113.340 pts and Talia 16th with 124.140 pts. Going into round 2 they had to attend to 4 second shear sheep. Pilar placed 5th with 57.867 pts and Talia 15th with 71.586 pts. Both rounds were out of 36 competitors. With a total of 171.207 pts Pilar progressed into the semi final for the World’s and very narrowly missed on out the final, coming in 7th place with 126.732 pts. (6th place was 125.22 pts). Talia finished up in 13th place with 195.726 pts, just missing the semi as the top 12 went through.

Evan and Adam shore 5 full wool sheep for their first round of the world shearing. Adam had an excellent shear and placed a very impressive 2nd with 24.854 pts. Evan came in 17th with 32.803 pts. Round 2 saw the team shear 5 second shear sheep. Adam placed 10th with 26.184 pts and Evan 16th with 29.64 pts. Both rounds were out of 51 competitors. With points combined from both rounds, Adam qualified in 5th place for the world semi-final with 51.038 pts. Qualifiers for the semi were Gavin Mutch (Scotland), Toa Henderson (New Zealand), Rowland Smith (New Zealand), Llyr Jones (Wales), Adam Dickson (Falklands), Hamish Mitchell (Scotland), Matt Smith (England), Gwion Evans (Wales), Dennis O’Sullivan (Republic of Ireland), Daniel McIntyre (Australia), Jeremy Leygonie (France) & last in Noel Gardiner (Cook Is).

Competitors had 5 full wool sheep followed by 5 second shear to get through, after which Adam finished in 10th place overall in the World Championships with 46.861 pts.

Both the shearing and wool handling team, with points combined from both their rounds, qualified for the World Team final event, where they got to work together. The shearing team qualified in 5th place and the wool handlers in 6th place. It finished up with the FI shearing team in 6th place with 66.28 pts and the wool handlers in 5th place with 175.1pts, walking away with their prized sashes.

As well as the world championships, the Golden Shears competition took place at the same time. Talia & Pilar both put in an impressive performance and made the top 20 in the wool handling out of 67 competitors and went through to the next round! Talia finished up in 9th place and Pilar in 19th place. A great effort from them both. Adam and Evan also competed in the Golden shears and were placed 48th and 47th respectively out of 116 competitors.

Falkland Shears would like to congratulate Adam, Evan, Pilar, Talia & Richard on a very successful World Championship and Golden Shears, displaying dedication and hard work representing the Falkland Islands and express their thanks to all the sponsors, supporters who travelled to New Zealand and Fred Parker who assisted the team.

Machine Shearers – Adam Dickson & Evan Jones;

Wool Handlers – Pilar Castro & Talia Jones;

Team Manager – Richard Short.

Placings, World Team Shearing Event, 6th place;

World Wool Handling Team Event, 5th place

World Individual Shearing, Adam Dickson, 10th place; Evan Jones, 16th place

World Individual Wool Handling, Pilar Castro, 7th place; Talia Jones, 13th place.