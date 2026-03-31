Falklands representative honors 1982 war veterans at UK reunion

31st Tuesday, March 2026 - 18:16 UTC Full article

Hyslop addressed association members during Saturday's AGM, updating them on the latest developments from the Falkland Islands. Photo: FIGO

The Falkland Islands Government Representative to the UK and Europe, Richard Hyslop, attended the South Atlantic Medal Association (SAMA 82) Annual General Meeting and Reunion Weekend in Gloucester, England, on March 28–29.

Hyslop addressed association members during Saturday's AGM, updating them on the latest developments from the Falkland Islands. He later attended a black-tie dinner with veterans of the 1982 war and their families. On Sunday morning, a special reunion church service honoring the veterans was held at St John's Church in Churchdown, Gloucester.

“It was an honor to join so many veterans of the Falklands War in Gloucester and in remembering their sacrifices during a poignant service at St John's Church,” Hyslop said. “I am very pleased that the Falkland Islands Government enjoys such close links with veterans of the Falklands War and members of SAMA 82, all of whom gave so much for the liberation of our Islands in 1982.”

SAMA 82 brings together British military personnel who were awarded the South Atlantic Medal for their service during the 1982 conflict, when British forces recaptured the archipelago following the Argentine occupation that began on April 2 of that year. The war, which lasted 74 days, claimed the lives of 255 British and 649 Argentine service members and cemented the Islanders' right to self-determination — a principle the Falkland Islands Government continues to uphold in international forums.

Hyslop's attendance reflects the Falkland Islands Government's longstanding policy of maintaining an active relationship with the British veterans' community, whom Island authorities regard as central to the archipelago's modern history. The annual SAMA 82 gathering is one of the main fellowship events for the South Atlantic veterans' community in the United Kingdom.