Increases in fees for applications for British passports in Falklands begin 6 April

1st Wednesday, April 2026 - 09:24 UTC Full article

The Falkland Islands’ Customs and Immigration Service would like to inform the public that from Wednesday 8 April 2026 His Majesty’s Passport Office will be increasing their fees by approximately 8%.

This means that in order to comply with the posting cut-off date, the following price increases to passports will come into effect in the Falkland Islands on Monday 6 April:

• Adult passport (34 pages): Current cost of £145.80 (inclusive of administration and carriage costs), will increase by £9.50 to £155.30

• Child (under 16 years) passport (34 pages): Current cost of £107.80 (inclusive of administration and carriage costs), will increase by £6.50 to £114.30

• Adult ‘Jumbo’ frequent traveler passport (50 pages): Current cost of £158.80 (inclusive of administration and carriage costs), will increase by £10.50 to £169.30

The above increases do not include the passport photograph service of £7.70 for a set of six. New costs including the passport photograph service with effect from Monday 6 April are:

• Adult passport (34 pages): £163.00

• Child (under 16 years) passport (34 pages): £122.00

• Adult ‘Jumbo’ frequent traveller passport (50 pages): £177.00

The Customs and Immigration Service would like to take this opportunity to remind the public that to apply for a new passport, please visit the Customs and Immigration office located at Ross Road, Stanley, where you can collect application forms, and receive advice on how to fill in your information and which certified copies of documents need to be included with your application. In the case of passport renewals you will also need to bring in your current passport, but this will be returned to you until your new one is issued.

It is strongly recommended that you do not apply for a new British passport online as you will be asked to send your current passport and original supporting documents and you may also incur difficulties and delays in receiving your new passport book and the return of your original documents.

Emergency passports can be issued in genuine emergencies such as for medical treatment or travel for compassionate reasons – not for holidays – and they are for single journeys only. The cost for emergency passports remains unchanged at £75 (plus the cost of photographs), and on arriving at your destination you will need to obtain a full passport at extra cost, to return to the Falklands.