Replacement of Ice Patrol HMS Protector in the Works?

6th Monday, April 2026 - 08:23 UTC Full article

HMS Protector a regular scientific explorer in Antarctica waters during the austral months. She is also a regular visitor and strongly linked to the Falklands Islands.

Portsmouth News has reported that UK Ministry of Defense (MoD) has confirmed that capabilities for a future ice patrol ship are currently in the works. Minister for Defense readiness and industry, Luke Pollard, confirmed the development when responding to a parliamentary written question from Reform (former Tory) MP Andrew Rosindell.

“The Ministry of Defense remains committed to supporting the UK's sovereign and wider interests in the Antarctic,” minister Pollard said. “HMS Protector routinely deploys to the Antarctic Peninsula supporting the UK's responsibilities to the Antarctic Treaty and the British Antarctic Territory.

“To deliver the vision of the Strategic Defense Review (SDR), we are developing options through the Defense Investment Plan for future Ice Patrol Ship capability. These options will consider requirements for the Antarctic, but also encompass the requirements for Arctic capabilities which the SDR identified as a region of increasing competition. These options will include cost and command factors.”

Under the SDR, published in June 2025, plans are for the Royal Navy to focus many of its ships and capabilities in the North Atlantic and High North. As part of the Atlantic Bastion concept, conventional warships will patrol the area alongside other autonomous systems. This is in response to a growing threat from Russian submarines and shadow fleet vessels, particularly to undersea cables.

HMS Protector, a Royal Navy ice patrol ship, has been part of the fleet since 2011. She regularly patrols the Antarctic Peninsula.

In a separate response Minister Pollard said HMS Protector also conducts hydrographic surveys in Antarctic waters. “The difficulties of gaining high quality data in such a remote and environmentally challenging region are significant and the season for data collection is short,” he added. “Therefore, there is strong cross-governmental coordination to ensure more frequently visited areas of the British Antarctic Territory are prioritized.”