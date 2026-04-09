Falklands launches consultation on proposed National Nature Reserves

9th Thursday, April 2026 - 07:31 UTC Full article

The proposed reserves are located on land owned by the Falklands Islands Government (FIG), Falklands Conservation, or other private landowners.

The Falkland Islands Government (FIG) has launched a public consultation to seek views on its proposal to designate or expand National Nature Reserves. The proposal seeks to designate 10 new National Nature Reserves and expand 5 existing National Nature Reserves.

The aim is to formalize these areas as legally designated protected areas to safeguard the land, its habitats, and its flora and fauna in perpetuity. By doing so, the proportion of protected land across the Falkland Islands will be increased, contributing to the conservation of important species and habitats and improving biodiversity outcomes.

Establishing these sites will also enhance ecological connectivity by creating a network of reserves that strengthens environmental protection across the Islands. Appropriate legislation will be developed to regulate activities within these areas to ensure environmental protection, and each protected area will be actively managed through dedicated management plans.

The proposed reserves are located on land owned by the Falklands Islands Government (FIG), Falklands Conservation, or other private landowners. Involved private landowners, including Falklands Conservation, have given their full support to the proposal.

Members of the public are encouraged to share their views by completing the online survey. A public drop-in session will also be held at the Harbour Lights Conference Room, Malvina House Hotel, Stanley, on Thursday 16 April between 12:00pm and 5:30pm.

To take part in the consultation visit the consultation page 'Public consultation on National Nature Reserves Proposal' where you can find the proposal document containing all relevant information, as well as the linked survey.

The consultation will remain open until Tuesday 5 May 2026. All feedback received will be considered before a final recommendation is submitted to Executive Council.