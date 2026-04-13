Falklands, Plant Heritage seeds to turn the Islands into a Cosmos garden

13th Monday, April 2026 - 05:28 UTC Full article

Speaking before the seeds departed Sheppard said “Cosmos are really an accessible plant. People can have a garden full of color from just a packet of seeds.”

Richard Hyslop, from FIGO said he was delighted when Jonathan reached out to tell me about his idea, “despite our relatively harsh environment, many Falkland Islanders are keen gardeners”

Falkland Islands gardeners will be receiving cosmos seeds from Jonathan Sheppard, known as “King Cosmos,” who holds National Plant Collections for both hollyhocks and cosmos, and grows all his plants without the use of pesticides.

The National Plant Collections scheme, run by Plant Heritage, works to conserve the UK’s horticultural heritage and the diversity of garden plants and the seeds are part of a one-million-seed giveaway launched earlier this year ahead of Sheppard’s exhibit at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

The Falklands project extends the reach of the National Collection program beyond the UK mainland.

“Often when we think of National Collections it’s primarily UK based, but that often means our overseas territories are left out. I thought would it be possible, taking into account biosecurity issues, for some of our farther flung territories to also enjoy growing some of the plants I enjoy growing. I made contact with their representative here in the UK, who thought it was a great idea and moved things forward,” explained Sheppard.

While Plant Heritage and the National Plant Collections are based in the UK, the charity also works closely with the Irish Plant Society, Plant Heritage Guernsey and the Manx Planta and Garden Conservation Society on the Isle of Man.

Speaking before the seeds departed, he added: “For me part of having a National Plant Collection is about encouraging people to grow plants and in particular the type of plant you are passionate about. Cosmos are really an accessible plant. People can have a garden full of colour from just a packet of seeds.”

Richard Hyslop, Falkland Islands Government Representative to the UK and Europe said: “I was delighted when Jonathan reached out to tell me about his idea. Despite our relatively harsh environment, many Falkland Islanders are keen gardeners, and we have a thriving horticultural society. These cosmos seeds will be planted across the Islands by members of the horticultural society and by the Governor of the Falkland Islands, who has agreed to plant some at Government House.”