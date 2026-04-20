Falklands, King’s Baton Relay depicts multicultural handshake and marvelous wildlife

20th Monday, April 2026 - 21:48 UTC Full article

MLAs stand for a pic with the Baton

One side features a vivid scene of Falklands’ flora and fauna, including black-browed albatross and penguins

The King’s Baton Relay in the Falkland Islands opened at Government House in Stanley, where the locally designed baton was revealed for the first time. Children who helped shape its design stood at the center of the moment, setting the tone for a week rooted in community.

Built from ideas gathered across the Islands through a public design process, the baton reflects a shared sense of identity rather than a single vision. Contributions from across the population were drawn together and brought to life by local artists Pamela Jelbes and Vicky Chater.

One side features a vivid scene of Falklands’ flora and fauna, including black-browed albatross and penguins. The remaining panels draw on submissions from the local senior school, capturing Island life through details such as the Concordia Bay ferry, the Lady Elizabeth shipwreck, an Islander aircraft, the Two Sisters mountain, and a camp scene with sheep and shearing equipment.

A separate panel reflects the theme of family, with imagery ranging from a multicultural handshake to a coastal scene of penguins, whale, kelp and squid, alongside familiar landmarks such as the local lighthouse. Together, the design captures both the everyday and the identity of the Islands.

From its first visit to cricket training, the baton moved quickly through Stanley and beyond, reaching schools, sports clubs and community groups across a six-day program. At assembly, children at the Falkland Islands Infant and Junior School and Falkland Islands Community School each had the chance to hold the baton, turning a national moment into something personal.

Across the following days, the relay touched a wide cross-section of Islands’ life. It visited the Legislative Assembly and Falkland Islands Radio Service, extending its reach beyond Stanley, before continuing through basketball, badminton, swimming and short-mat bowls sessions, as well as youth groups including Scouts and Squirrels. At every stop, participation rather than spectacle shaped the experience.

A defining moment came at Port San Carlos, a site of deep historical significance, where the baton met members of 4th Battalion, Parachute Regiment at daybreak, before continuing to Mount Pleasant Complex to engage with British Forces South Atlantic Islands and the Falkland Islands Defense Force. In a place where military and civilian life sits closely together, the baton moved easily between both.

Sport remained at the heart of the program. The baton featured at the NAC Triathlon and prize-giving, joined an open-water swimming session, and was present at the Cape Pembroke Lighthouse parkrun, where the exposed coastline provided a striking setting at the edge of the Islands. The baton also travelled by the FIGAS Britten-Norman Islander aircraft to West

Falkland and neighboring islands, reflecting a form of transport embedded in daily life and featured within the baton’s design.

Environmental action also formed a key part of the relay. At Whalebone Cove, a community beach clean collected over 5000 pieces of plastic, much of it carried in by ocean currents, in an initiative delivered alongside Falklands Conservation and supported by the local fishing industry, a long-standing backer of sport across the Islands. More than 5000 pieces of plastic were collected, highlighting both the scale of the challenge and the collective response in a remote island setting.

Over the course of its visit, the King’s Baton travelled only a short distance, but reached deeply into the life of the Falkland Islands. Through schools, sport, community groups and the armed forces, it reflected a place where connections are close, and where the idea of family extends well beyond the home. The programme also included visits to local businesses and organisations that support sport across the Islands, as well as community settings such as Tussac House, ensuring the baton was shared across generations.

The baton will now travel with the Falkland Islands team to Glasgow in July, to the Commonwealth Games, carrying with it a story shaped by the people and places it has already brought together.