Milei signs deals with Israel, pledges embassy move to Jerusalem and calls Marxism “satanic”

20th Monday, April 2026 - 18:05 UTC Full article

“We will not be able to coexist with certain cultures, because we defend life and they will want to kill us,” Milei stated

Argentine President Javier Milei on Sunday signed the so-called “Isaac Accords” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, backed the war against Iran, reiterated his intention to move Argentina's embassy to Jerusalem and, in a subsequent speech at Bar-Ilan University, called Marxism “satanic and opposed to God's plan” and stated that “we will not be able to coexist with certain cultures, because we defend life and they will want to kill us.”

“We express our firm support for the United States and Israel in their war against terrorism and the Iranian regime, not only because it is the right thing to do, but because our countries are brothers in suffering,” Milei said in a joint statement with Netanyahu, AFP reported. He referenced the attacks on the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires in 1992 (22 killed) and on the AMIA Jewish center in 1994 (85 killed), both attributed to Iran. “To this day, we continue to demand justice.”

The Isaac Accords, backed by the United States, seek to strengthen Israel's ties with Latin America modeled on the Abraham Accords, through which several Arab nations normalized relations with Israel during Trump's first term. Netanyahu said Latin American nations with “common goals and shared values” could join.

The agreements include launching direct flights between Buenos Aires and Tel Aviv starting in November, a memorandum of understanding on artificial intelligence and security cooperation. “Israel is today a first-order technological power. And Argentina has the human capital, energy and regulatory freedom to become the next AI hub in the world,” Milei said. On the embassy, he stated: “We consider it necessary, but above all, just. As soon as conditions allow.”

It is Milei's third visit to Israel as president. Under his government, Argentina designated Iran's Revolutionary Guard and the Quds Force as terrorist organizations and expelled Iran's top diplomatic representative in Buenos Aires on April 2. Netanyahu praised Milei for showing “moral clarity” in standing with Israel.

At Bar-Ilan University, where he received an honorary doctorate, Milei delivered a combative, religiously tinged speech. He argued the Torah was “the antidote to left-wing ideas” and called social justice “deeply unjust, always ending in disaster.” He also attacked the press: “A large part of journalism plays for the forces of evil. Chatting with the dearest Bibi, we talked about how we must endure slander and insults from journalism in a violent way.”

His statement about the impossibility of coexisting “with certain cultures” drew attention at a moment when the international community is pressing for peace negotiations to end the 50-day-old conflict between the United States and Israel against Iran.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee praised both leaders, saying they represent “fundamental values of Western civilization.” As a tribute to the visit, Jerusalem's main bridge was illuminated in the colors of the Argentine and Israeli flags.