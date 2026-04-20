UK £132 million funding for fishing, seafood industries and coastal communities across England

20th Monday, April 2026 - 21:39 UTC Full article

The Fisheries fund is open to businesses, education institutions, organizations, community groups and charities of all sizes, as well as port authorities and harbors and coastal councils.

English fishermen, seafood businesses, and coastal communities can now apply for funding through the relaunched Fisheries and Seafood Scheme (FaSS), funded with £132 million committed to the Fishing and Coastal Growth Fund over the next five years.

The major investment from the UK Government will begin to be delivered through an updated Fisheries and Seafood Scheme (FaSS). The multi-year scheme will support projects that make a real difference to the industry and to coastal life. Following engagement with industry, this includes improving workforce development, health and safety, seafood processing, community partnerships and local regeneration, port and harbor infrastructure, as well as trade and market access.

In response to feedback from stakeholders, the fund is diversifying and is open to businesses, organizations, education institutions, community groups and charities of all sizes, as well as port authorities and harbors and coastal councils. Small-scale operators and those who have not previously received grant funding are encouraged to apply.

Early engagement has also resulted in applicants now being able to apply for multi-year projects, delivered across several years, giving businesses and communities’ greater scope to plan ahead and deliver lasting change.

Around £6 million has also been ring-fenced specifically for small-scale coastal fishers, with guidance and practical support available throughout the application process. Small businesses and community organizations are encouraged to work together locally or regionally to strengthen their applications.

Fisheries Minister Dame Angela Eagle said: “The sector told us what they wanted and we listened. This scheme is the start of change, beginning with ring-fenced support for the small-scale coastal fleet, funding rounds to support higher value projects, and multi-year funding.

“With £132 million available over the next five years, the relaunched Fisheries and Seafood Scheme will help businesses and organizations of all sizes to build long-term resilience across the industry.

“Whether that’s through safer vessels, better seafood processing facilities, stronger supply chains, or improved port infrastructure, this funding is designed to make a real and lasting difference.”

The Fisheries and Seafood Scheme is administered by the Marine Management Organization and funded through Defra’s Fishing and Coastal Growth Fund.

The Fishing Coastal Growth Fund in England is intended to operate as a multi year funding scheme, with a total value of £304 million over 12 years. Around £132 million is expected to be allocated up to the financial year 2030 to 2031.

UK Sea Fish Industry Authority Board



Two independent board members appointments for three-year terms have been made to the board of the UK Sea Fish Industry Authority (Seafish). Pam Vick and Paul McCourt have been appointed to the Seafish board for a first term from 1 April 2026 to 31 March 2029.

Paul McCourt has also been appointed as Audit and Risk Assurance Committee Chair.

Seafish is a non-departmental public body which strives to create a sustainable, profitable future for the UK seafood industry. It offers regulatory guidance and services to all parts of the seafood industry, including catching and aquaculture, processors, importers, exporters and distributors of seafood, as well as restaurants and retailers.

Seafish appointments are made jointly by Defra, Welsh Government, Scottish Government, and DAERA and Northern Ireland Office. These appointments have been made in accordance with the Governance Code on Public Appointments published by the Cabinet Office. All appointments are made on merit and political activity plays no part in the selection process.

Seafish Board comprises independents and specialists and it is two independent positions that will be replaced. Industry specialists on the board will be replaced when positions

Pam Vick has been appointed as an Independent Member to the Seafish Board. She has 20 years’ experience of strategic commercial business development, marketing and communications, and has extensive experience serving on boards across many sectors. Pam is currently Ambassador for Women on Boards UK and a Trustee for the British Ecological Society.

Paul McCourt is Former Chief Financial Officer at InPost UK, Paul McCourt has over 25 years’ experience of financial leadership, having held executive roles at Menzies and Ingenico.