Chile closes ranks on Strait of Magellan sovereignty a week after Argentine admiral's remarks

22nd Wednesday, April 2026 - 10:57 UTC Full article

The head of Argentina’s Naval Hydrography Service had stated that “the mouth of the Strait of Magellan is Argentine,” a claim that Chile’s foreign minister described as “unfounded.”

A week after remarks by Argentine Rear Admiral Hernán Montero on the eastern mouth of the Strait of Magellan went viral, the Chilean government has consolidated a unified stance in defense of its sovereignty, while internal debate has shifted toward the executive's handling of the communications response.

Montero, head of Argentina's Naval Hydrographic Service, had stated in a podcast aired in January that “the mouth of Magellan is Argentine,” referring to the stretch between Cape Virgins and Punta Dungeness. The remarks went viral on April 14 and triggered cross-party criticism in Chile's Congress.

Foreign Minister Francisco Pérez Mackenna set out the official position the following day in a recorded message, describing the controversy as “unfounded.” He stated that Chilean sovereignty over the strait “is indisputable” and rests on the 1881 Boundary Treaty and the 1984 Treaty of Peace and Friendship. Both instruments establish that the strait is neutralized in perpetuity, that its navigation is guaranteed for all flags, and that Argentina must maintain unobstructed transit to and from the waterway.

The controversy acquired a second dimension when government spokeswoman Mara Sedini avoided explicitly reaffirming Chilean sovereignty when asked in Congress, noting that statements of that nature should come from the relevant sector ministers. Her response drew criticism from both ruling-coalition and opposition lawmakers. In later remarks to radio Pauta, Sedini defended her performance, stating that “there was no mistake” and that “it is being exaggerated.”

The debate was revived this week when Senator Cristián Vial (independent-Republican) asked the foreign ministry to consider sending a protest or clarifying note to Buenos Aires. Speaking to radio Biobío, Vial said the Argentine officer “is mistaken historically and legally” and emphasized that the treaties in force grant Chile full sovereignty over the waters and both banks of the strait, from Cape Virgins to Punta Dungeness. The legislator called for action “without escalating” the dispute, but with “precise legal arguments.”

The episode comes at a delicate moment for the bilateral relationship, which has been marked by previous disputes over continental shelf claims and southern maritime spaces. As of press time, the Argentine government had not issued an official response to Montero's statements or to the requests made from Santiago.