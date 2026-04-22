Earth Day turns 55 with climate challenges still unresolved

22nd Wednesday, April 2026 - 11:16 UTC Full article

The institutional starting point was the UN Conference on the Human Environment, held in Stockholm in 1972, which produced the first multilateral framework for environmental protection

This April 22 marks the 55th anniversary of Earth Day, a date formally designated by the United Nations General Assembly in 2009 but rooted in 1970, when the environmental movement began to gain political traction in the United States and Europe. Half a century on, the global climate agenda has accumulated significant institutional advances, though commitments made continue to be debated in terms of their scope and implementation.

The institutional starting point was the UN Conference on the Human Environment, held in Stockholm in 1972, which produced the first multilateral framework for environmental protection. From it emerged World Environment Day, set on June 5, and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). Two decades later, the Rio de Janeiro Earth Summit brought together more than 178 countries in 1992 around Agenda 21 and the Declaration on Environment and Development, documents that laid the foundations of modern environmental cooperation.

The international climate architecture consolidated with the adoption of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in 1994 and reached a landmark with the 2015 Paris Agreement, which set the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. That framework was complemented in 2022 by the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, which establishes concrete targets to halt and reverse the loss of nature by 2050.

COP30, held in Belém, Brazil, in November 2025, marked the tenth anniversary of the Paris Agreement in the heart of the Amazon. The conference concluded with an agreement to triple climate financing for developing nations, though UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned that “the gap between where we are and what science demands remains dangerously wide.”

Against that backdrop, the UN today marks the date through its Harmony with Nature platform, with a global interactive dialogue focused on sustainable development. The 2030 Agenda and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals remain the reference framework for governments, though their implementation faces growing geopolitical and economic pressures.