Falklands participating at the IAATO annual meeting at Annapolis, MD

22nd Wednesday, April 2026 - 09:17 UTC Full article

The Falklands representatives at the annual IAATO meeting

A delegation of Falkland Islands representatives is currently attending the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators, IAATO, Annual Meeting, (20/23 April), which also includes a Marketplace expo, at Annapolis, Maryland, United States

The Falkland Islands are represented by the Falklands Development Corporation, FIDC, Sulivan Shipping Services Ltd, Falkland Islands Tourism, Falkland Islands Conservation and Penguin Travel from The Falkland Islands Company.

At the annual IAATO meeting members focus on industry self-management, safety, biosecurity and environmental protection. Members meet annually to vote on policies, guidelines, and new operator applications to ensure responsible travel in Antarctica. The meetings are mandatory for new Operator and Provisional Operator to attend to have applications voted on, which occurs once every fiscal year.

Discussions overall include safety, environmental protection, compliance with the Antarctic Treaty System, and reviewing data from the previous season to enhance procedures.

IAATO often holds joint meetings with organizations like AECO (Association of Arctic Expedition Cruise Operators), such as the joint Polar Field Staff Conference in Lisbon, March 2026.

Decision-making is at the heart of the IAATO annual meeting, which concludes each year with the voting in of new policies that support IAATO’s mission of facilitating safe and environmentally responsible travel to Antarctica.