Milei drops to 14th among Latin American Presidents, ranks among region's five worst-rated

22nd Wednesday, April 2026 - 03:59 UTC Full article

Milei shares the bottom bloc with Bernardo Arévalo (Guatemala), Daniel Noboa (Ecuador), José María Balcázar (Peru), Delcy Rodríguez (Venezuela), and José Raúl Mulino (Dominican Republic)

Argentine President Javier Milei fell to 14th place out of 18 leaders in the regional approval ranking for April 2026, consolidating his entry into the group of six worst-rated heads of state in Latin America. The survey, carried out by polling firm CB Global Data, registered a 36.2% positive image and a 59.7% negative reading, a 23.5-point gap that represents the widest imbalance since the start of his administration.

The monthly drop amounts to 6.1 percentage points from March, when the libertarian leader recorded 42.3% positive image and held the 11th position. The downward trajectory has been sustained since the start of the year: in February, Milei occupied eighth place, far from the strong standing he had shown during 2025, when he ranked among the region's best-rated presidents.

The study was conducted between April 13 and 18 across a total sample of 40,528 cases in 18 countries, with between 2,001 and 2,701 respondents per territory, an average margin of error of 1.9% to 2.2%, and a 95% confidence level. In Argentina, the sample reached 2,567 cases.

The regional podium is led by Nayib Bukele (El Salvador) with 70.1%, Claudia Sheinbaum (Mexico) with 69.8%, and Rodrigo Chaves (Costa Rica) with 59.5%.

At the opposite end are José María Balcázar (Peru) with 17.9%, Delcy Rodríguez (Venezuela) with 27.5%, and José Raúl Mulino (Panama) with 34.1%. Milei shares the bottom bloc with Bernardo Arévalo (Guatemala), Daniel Noboa (Ecuador), and the three leaders above.

The international trend aligns with domestic measurements released in recent days. The Political Satisfaction and Public Opinion Survey (ESPOP) from the Universidad de San Andrés registered government approval at 38% against 59% disapproval. Two additional national surveys replicate the pattern, pointing to a deterioration in the evaluation of economic management, the main concern of Argentine voters.

The decline comes six months ahead of the October legislative elections, in which La Libertad Avanza will seek to expand its parliamentary base. According to analyses released this week, the trajectory of presidential approval will prove decisive for the ruling bloc's capacity to sustain its reform agenda in the next Congress.