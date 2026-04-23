Brazil's iGaming Market Turns 15 Months Old With Big Questions Still Open

23rd Thursday, April 2026 - 00:15 UTC Full article

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SiGMA South America closed in Sao Paulo on April 10th drawing more than 18,000 delegates and over 400 exhibitors for three days of debate about the future of online gaming across Latin America. The centrepiece discussion was unavoidable: one year on from the launch of Brazil's regulated iGaming market on January 1, 2025, what has actually been achieved and what remains unresolved?

The numbers tell a compelling story on one side of the ledger. Brazil now has more than 75 licensed operators running almost 140 brands. Licensed platforms generated around BRL 1.5 billion in tax revenue in January 2026 alone. Total gross gaming revenue for 2025 reached approximately BRL 37 billion.

In the span of fifteen months, a country that banned casino gaming under a 1946 decree has become one of the fastest-growing regulated iGaming markets anywhere in the world.

But the event's discussions made clear that the numbers describing growth tell only part of the story. The harder questions are about what kind of market Brazil is actually building, and whether players are better protected under the new framework than they were before it existed.

The Illegal Market Remains the Central Problem

Industry estimates consistently put illegal operators at between 41% and 51% of Brazil's total online gaming market. Brazil's national telecoms regulator, Anatel, blocked more than 18,000 illegal betting site URLs in 2025, but legal experts at the event were candid that blocking URLs is not the most effective enforcement tool.

Unlicensed platforms switch addresses quickly, continue advertising via social media influencers, and remain accessible to the same users regulators are trying to protect. The ICLG Gambling Laws and Regulations Report for Brazil 2026 notes that the SPA is now working with major search engines and social media platforms to restrict advertising from unlicensed operators, but enforcement at that scale takes time to produce visible results.

The practical consequence for ordinary Brazilian players is a market where the distinction between licensed and unlicensed operators is not always clear. Licensed platforms have met strict technical, financial, and responsible gambling requirements.

Unlicensed platforms have met none of these. The credit card deposit ban introduced in 2026 pushes users toward Pix, but it does not help them identify which platforms have actually earned regulatory approval and which are operating in the shadows.

Consumer Trust Is the Infrastructure the Market Still Needs

The SiGMA event's sessions on responsible advertising and player protection reflected a broader industry conversation about what makes a regulated market genuinely better for consumers rather than simply better organised for operators. Licensing is a necessary condition. It is not a sufficient one.

A licensed operator can still have poor withdrawal practices, unresponsive dispute resolution, or bonus terms that are difficult to navigate.

This is the gap that independent verification fills. Players who want to assess an operator beyond its regulatory status need access to documented performance records: how reliably it pays out, how it handles complaints, and what verified users have reported about the experience over time. In a market as young as Brazil's, that information is especially valuable because the track record of individual operators is short and the range of quality across the licensed field is wide.

Resources that aggregate casinos reviewed by players and gambling experts provide exactly this layer of verification. For Brazilian players navigating a market where licensed and unlicensed operators compete side by side, and where individual platform quality varies significantly, independent reviews built from verified user experiences represent a practical tool for making informed decisions. The regulatory framework tells you an operator has a licence. Independent reviews tell you whether it is worth using.

What the Next Phase Looks Like

Brazil's regulator published its 2026 strategy update in April, outlining a National Betting System, tighter enforcement mechanisms, and a sharper licensing process for new entrants. Tax rates on operator gross gaming revenue are scheduled to rise gradually, reaching 15% by 2028.

A deposit tax proposal that would deduct 15% from every player deposit is still under congressional review, with industry voices warning it could push users back toward unlicensed platforms if implemented.

The political attention on the sector, which has intensified significantly ahead of Brazil's October 2026 presidential election, adds uncertainty to an already complex regulatory picture. Whether stricter controls strengthen consumer protection or simply raise costs that operators pass on to players is a debate that will be tested in the data over the coming months.