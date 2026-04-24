Milei reaffirms Falklands claim as US-Argentina alignment deepens with State Department visit

24th Friday, April 2026 - 20:11 UTC Full article

“We are doing everything humanly possible to return the Falklands to Argentina. Sovereignty is non-negotiable, but it must be handled judiciously, with brains,” Milei said

President Javier Milei reaffirmed on Friday Argentina's sovereignty claim over the Falklands and said his government is “making unprecedented progress,” hours after the leak of an internal Pentagon memorandum that considers reviewing US diplomatic support for the United Kingdom over the archipelago as retaliation for London's refusal to join military operations against Iran.

“We are doing everything humanly possible to return the Falklands to Argentina. Sovereignty is non-negotiable, but it must be handled judiciously, with brains,” Milei said in an interview with digital channel Neura. The president quoted US General George Marshall — “a cool head in the service of a hot heart” — to describe his administration's approach and stressed that the issue has been systematically raised by successive foreign ministers: Diana Mondino, Gerardo Werthein, and current chief Pablo Quirno. “There is no forum where we do not raise the claim, and we are gaining unprecedented support, such as from Chile,” he said.

The head of state's remarks come in parallel with the visit to Buenos Aires of Thomas G. DiNanno, State Department official for International Security and Arms Control, who acknowledged Argentina's “commitment to confronting Iran-backed terrorism” and announced that Washington will expand its assistance in military equipment, cyber defense, and training of security forces. The visit reflects the close political alignment between Milei and Trump, deepened in the wake of the US-Israeli offensive against Tehran launched on February 28.

The memorandum leaked to Reuters on Friday considers the reassessment of US diplomatic support for what the document describes as European “imperial possessions,” with the Falklands explicitly mentioned, alongside other measures such as the potential suspension of Spain from NATO and the exclusion of “difficult” allies from prominent positions within the alliance. The State Department's website continues to recognize British administration of the islands while acknowledging Argentina's claim, without pronouncing on the underlying sovereignty dispute.

From London, a spokesman for Prime Minister Keir Starmer said British sovereignty “is not in question,” invoking the islanders' right to self-determination, reaffirmed in the 2013 referendum when 98.8% voted in favor of retaining Overseas Territory status. Argentina does not recognize the validity of that vote.

The British press reacted to the leak with extensive coverage. The Sun quoted Admiral Lord West, former commander of the frigate HMS Ardent during the 1982 war, who said that Trump “does not understand NATO or the leadership of alliances.” That conflict left approximately 649 Argentine soldiers, 255 British service members, and three island civilians dead.