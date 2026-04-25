Falklands MPA back in UK to bolster air operations in Iran conflict, Defense Eye

25th Saturday, April 2026 - 16:25 UTC Full article

An RAF tanker aircraft has been continuously based at MPA in the Falklands since the mid-1980s to refuel RAF fighter jets (Pic BFSAI)

The sole Royal Air Force air-to-air refueling tanker aircraft in the Falkland Islands has been pulled back home to bolster British air operations in response to the Iran conflict in the Middle East, according to UK news agencies which follow forces movements.

This unprecedented move breaks the continuous presence of RAF tankers since the 1980s and highlights the strain the Iran crisis is placing on the British armed forces.

All ten Airbus A330 Voyager K2/K3 tanker-equipped aircraft are operating from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire or at RAF Akrotiri on Cyprus supporting on-going air-to-air refuelling (AAR) and troop movement requirements, pointed out Defense Eye analysis of open-source flight tracking data.

An RAF tanker aircraft has been continuously based at Mount Pleasant Airport in the Falklands since the mid-1980s to refuel RAF fighter jets and to extend the range of RAF transport aircraft carrying out search and rescue missions across the South Atlantic.

Since the Voyagers were cleared for air-to-air refueling in 2013, one aircraft started to be based in the Falklands to support British forces in the South Atlantic. In times of crisis this will allow the four Eurofighter Typhoons to sustain a 24/7 combat air patrol over the Falklands to deter Argentine air surprises. Voyagers have also regularly practiced refueling the Mount Pleasant-based Airbus A400M Atlas transport aircraft on long range missions to South Georgia or the Antarctic.

RAF sources subsequently confirmed the move, with a senior defense source reportedly telling Defense Eye, This is not a permanent posture for Mount Pleasant and reflects the current demands from other activity, including around the Middle East. There is intent to have Voyager support to the Falklands when appropriate.”

Another defense source added, “Voyager provides the UK with a capability that can deploy worldwide including from the UK to the Falkland Islands within 24 hours as evidenced by the non-stop flights in June 2020. The range and capability of Voyager provides assurance that, should there be operational demand; the UK can reapportion this asset accordingly. In the current context and with the UK protecting its interests in Cyprus, as well as supporting allies and partners in the Broader Middle East, the inherent flexibility of Voyager has enabled a rapid re-prioritization.”