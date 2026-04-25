Viking's Jørn Henriksen new IAATO executive committee chair

25th Saturday, April 2026 - 16:12 UTC Full article

Just-elected IAATO executive committee Chair Jørn Henriksen

Jørn Henriksen, director of expedition operations at Viking, was elected chair of the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators, (IAATO) executive committee.

He is joined by new executive committee members Kim Crosbie, director and chair of the board of Noble Caledonia; Iain McNeill, chief operating officer at HX Expeditions; and Kara Weller, senior manager of expedition operations at Saebourn.

The appointments were made following a vote at IAATO’s annual meeting, held in Annapolis, Maryland, April 21-23.

The new appointees join current executive members Diana Galimberti, senior advisor at Antarctica21, and Sibrand Hassing, director of marine and port operations for Holland America Line, both appointed in 2021.

Jørn Henriksen is an active IAATO member since 2005, and has been involved in Antarctic travel since 2000. He was selected to the executive committee in 2024 and also has chaired the bylaws committee.

“Having served on the EC for two years, I have seen the work that goes into guiding IAATO’s core values. I’m passionate about the work we do as a responsible tourism organization, and I’m honored to now serve as chair of the executive committee,” Henriksen said.

Henriksen succeeds John McKeon, co-founder and owner of Polar Latitudes, who stepped down after serving on the executive committee for the maximum term of five years, the last two as chair.

“John has been a dedicated and knowledgeable presence within IAATO for 16 years, and for the last five, he has, with great care and consideration, helped shepherd the association through avian influenza response, evolving regulatory frameworks and tourism growth,“ IAATO Executive Director Lisa Kelley said.

”He is an esteemed member of the membership and will be greatly missed on the executive committee.”