Who’s arriving on Monday, the King of Australia or the British Monarch?

25th Saturday, April 2026 - 16:20 UTC Full article

Fifteen Australian flags were briefly included among more than 230 flags put on display ⁠to welcome the ⁠British king when he arrives in the U.S. capital on Monday

US residents and children are usually not very illustrates about foreign countries, much less about flags so the District of Columbia, could be partially exonerated of the lack of knowledge. In effect DC, according to news reports, mistakenly placed several Australian flags ​instead of British flags near ‌the White House ahead of King Charles’ U.S. visit.

Although it must be admitted that the error was quickly corrected, a D.C. Department ‌of Transportation official admitted and apologized. After all Charles is also ⁠the head of state for Australia, but the role is largely ceremonial.

Fifteen Australian flags were briefly included among more than 230 flags put on display ⁠to welcome the ⁠British king when he arrives in the U.S. capital on Monday. ​They were later replaced with ‌the British flag, the official said.

Charles’ state visit, to mark the 250th anniversary of the U.S. ⁠Declaration of Independence from British rule, is widely seen as the most high-profile ⁠trip of ‌his reign so far.

The ⁠trip will aims to shore ‌up the two allies’ “special ​relationship,” which ⁠seems to have has sunk to its lowest point in 70 years amid strains surrounding the Iran war.