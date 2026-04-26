Hungary's incoming PM says Orbán-linked oligarchs are moving funds to Uruguay and other destinations

26th Sunday, April 2026 - 20:04 UTC Full article

The incoming head of government stressed that the transfers are being directed to jurisdictions “from which extradition is currently not possible”

Hungary's incoming prime minister, Péter Magyar, alleged on Saturday that oligarchs linked to outgoing leader Viktor Orbán are transferring “tens of billions” of forints to Uruguay, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and “other distant countries,” in what he described as a coordinated operation to move capital out of the country ahead of the government transition scheduled for May 9.

In a message posted on X and a video shared on Facebook, Magyar said Hungary's National Tax and Customs Administration (NAV), based on reports from banks, “has suspended several high-value transfers” linked to the circle of Antal Rogán, Minister of the Prime Minister's Cabinet Office and central figure in the outgoing government's communications and intelligence apparatus, “on suspicion of money laundering.” The Tisza leader demanded that NAV “immediately freeze these stolen funds” and called on the Prosecutor General's Office and the National Police to “detain the criminals who have caused thousands of billions of forints in damage to the Hungarian people.”

Orbán-linked oligarchs are transferring tens of billions of forints to the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Uruguay, and other distant countries.



I am aware that Hungary’s National Tax and Customs Administration (NAV), based on reports from banks, has suspended several… — Magyar Péter (Ne féljetek) (@magyarpeterMP) April 25, 2026

The incoming head of government stressed that the transfers are being directed to jurisdictions “from which extradition is currently not possible,” a characterization that in the Uruguayan case refers to the absence of a specific bilateral extradition treaty with Hungary, though both countries are parties to multilateral conventions against money laundering. Magyar also denounced the sale of media assets at “below-market prices,” specifically mentioning the TV2 channel and Lounge Event Kft., a company linked to Rogán. He warned domestic and international investors to “refrain from acquiring assets linked to the mafia,” under risk of facing action from the future National Office for Asset Recovery and Protection.

The allegations come amid an unprecedented political context. Orbán, defeated on April 12 by the two-thirds supermajority obtained by Tisza, announced on Saturday that he will not take up his parliamentary seat, a decision that strips him of the immunity attached to the position. Magyar also referenced the family of Lőrinc Mészáros, a billionaire ally of the former prime minister, reportedly preparing to fly to Dubai in the coming days, and said that “several influential oligarch families have already pulled their children out of school and are arranging trusted security personnel for their departure.”

International media reports, including from investigative outlet VSquare and broadcaster CNN, have documented in recent days the use of private jets to move cash and valuables to the Middle East, along with transfers to Singapore, Hong Kong, and Saudi Arabia. Tisza secured 141 seats in the 199-member National Assembly, against 52 for Fidesz, granting the incoming government the majority required to advance the constitutional and judicial reforms its leader has announced as priorities.