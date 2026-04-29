King Charles avoids direct Iran reference and hails 'most consequential alliance' between UK and US

29th Wednesday, April 2026 - 02:09 UTC Full article

Charles III is only the second British monarch to address a joint session of Congress, following his mother Elizabeth II in May 1991, shortly after the end of the Gulf War

King Charles III delivered a 28-minute address on Tuesday to a joint session of the United States Congress in which he hailed the “special relationship” between London and Washington as “one of the most consequential alliances in human history,” in a speech that avoided any direct reference to the war against Iran or the Epstein case, two issues that have strained transatlantic ties in recent weeks. The address marked the centerpiece of the monarch's state visit to Washington, held in the framework of the 250th anniversary of American independence.

“The story of the United Kingdom and the United States is, at its heart, a story of reconciliation, renewal and remarkable partnership. From the bitter divisions of 250 years ago, we have forged a friendship that has grown into one of the most consequential alliances in human history,” the monarch said from the dais of the House of Representatives. The phrase prompted one of several standing ovations the King received during the session, in which he was accompanied by Queen Camilla.

Charles III is only the second British monarch to address a joint session of Congress, following his mother Elizabeth II in May 1991, shortly after the end of the Gulf War. The address evoked the historic appearances of Franklin D. Roosevelt at the same venue after the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 and Winston Churchill weeks later before the Senate. The King introduced several moments of humor, including a nod to the traditional “hostage-taking” of a member of Parliament at Buckingham Palace each time the monarch addresses the legislature, and a reference to the historical duality between the first US president George Washington and his ancestor King George III.

The most politically resonant moment came when the King referenced the Magna Carta, which he said is cited “in at least 160 US Supreme Court rulings” and described as “the foundation of the principle that executive power is subject to checks and balances.” The line drew a standing ovation from both Democrats and Republicans, in what several analysts interpreted as an implicit message on the separation of powers.

On the war against Iran, launched on February 28, Charles III limited himself to noting that both nations meet “in times of great uncertainty, in times of conflict from Europe to the Middle East that pose immense challenges for the international community,” without elaborating on the divergences between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Nor was there any direct reference to the case of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, despite Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna having asked the King to address the matter in the context of the February arrest of Prince Andrew — the monarch's brother — on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked to his relationship with Epstein. The King did, however, refer to “victims” of “ills that tragically exist in our societies” in a passage on diversity and collective strength. At the start of his speech, the monarch expressed solidarity with the victims of the shooting at Saturday's White House Correspondents' Association dinner: “Let me say with unshakeable resolve: such acts of violence will never succeed.”

The day will close with a state dinner hosted by President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the White House, before the royal couple continues their tour to New York and Virginia.