2026 Major Events That Are Tradable Through Prediction Markets

30th Thursday, April 2026 - 00:28 UTC Full article

Prediction markets allow investors to trade on virtually anything, with politics and major events taking center stage. This has opened up a whole new market for speculators who watch geopolitics and culture very closely, with the potential to profit from predicting what happens next. To get started, however, you need to know what major events make the biggest waves on prediction markets.

The US Midterm Elections

Most big prediction markets are based in the US, so their political markets have a distinct American focus. That said, you’ll still find markets for global events that include the heads of state for many different nations, like those in Mercosur. As an example of ways to be on US politics, some platforms feature markets for “which world leaders will leave office this year?” Unsurprisingly, it resolved with suspended Mercosur member Nicolás Maduro winning the market after the US’s surprise intervention in January.

However, if you want to go for the major events, then you’ll want the US midterms. While it’s not as big as the presidential elections, it’s a tentpole election that acts as a performance review of the second Trump administration. Recent events have made it more fractious than a simple Democrats V Republican election, as recent foreign policy and oil economy concerns have split the American right.

Remember that the best performers in prediction markets don’t let personal bias factor into their investments. Sometimes what you think might happen isn’t what you want to happen, but you could potentially profit from it if you buy the right outcome.

The FIFA World Cup 2026

In other major events, you’ll want to look at the world of sports. Sports have a special place in these prediction markets, and so, in 2026, all eyes will be on the FIFA World Cup. It’s set to be much larger than any other World Cup, just because it’s the first to be jointly hosted by three countries – the US, Canada, and Mexico. Expect even more interest from North America, where the leading prediction markets are based.

As for what you could buy, it starts simply enough with the 2026 FIFA World Cup winner market. Others get into more detail, asking if fan favorites like Neymar or Messi will take to the field during the event. Some get very technical, like a bet on whether any of the US games will get rescheduled and, as a result, relocated abroad.



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Ongoing Space and AI Developments

More in line with traditional markets, 2026 has been dominated by big headlines surrounding NASA’s renewed interest in the moon (via Artemis II) and the hunt for AGI in the AI space. While the Artemis mission has launched, SpaceX is going for an IPO in June, while Amazon is getting its Leo satellite service off the ground.

Prediction markets allow you to guess what the SpaceX ticker will be, or what the closing market cap will be at IPO. On the AI front, you could predict when Claude 5 hits public release, or which AI model is the best for a specific task. These showcase how some markets are objective, like the market cap of a listed company, while others rely on the wisdom of crowds to vote with their money and declare the month’s best AI model.

Thanks to the nature of prediction markets, there’s always a new outcome to buy as politics, tech, and culture continue to move at a lightning pace. To make the best predictions, always do your homework, consider the other perspective, and try to get into markets early before they become popular cultural items.