Pentagon seals artificial intelligence agreements with seven tech giants

1st Friday, May 2026 - 12:12 UTC Full article

The Pentagon noted in a statement that these alliances “accelerate the transformation toward establishing United States Armed Forces with AI at the center of their way of war”

The United States Department of War announced the signing of agreements with seven leading technology companies to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) tools into classified operational environments. The contracts, which include SpaceX, OpenAI, Google, NVIDIA, Reflection, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services, seek to consolidate Washington's military technological leadership.

The Pentagon noted in a statement that these alliances “accelerate the transformation toward establishing United States Armed Forces with AI at the center of their way of war.” The integration, the Department detailed, will streamline data synthesis and enhance tactical decision-making in complex operational scenarios.

The Pentagon's urgency to incorporate these systems coincides with the recent armed conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran—currently under an indefinite truce with stalled negotiations—and the military operation to capture Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro this past January.

Anthropic models were utilized in those operational scenarios. However, earlier this year, the Pentagon severed ties with the tech firm after it attempted to impose clauses preventing its technology from being used in mass surveillance or lethal autonomous weapons.

Anthropic's departure accelerated the signing of new agreements with competitors. Although firms like OpenAI and SpaceX already had preliminary pacts for the lawful use of their models, the new deals represent a definitive step toward their integration into routine military operations.

Meanwhile, Google's inclusion generated friction after it became known last Tuesday that it would allow the Army to use its tools, sparking internal protests from over 600 employees demanding the board veto the military contracts.

Analysts highlight that these pacts evidence a clear rapprochement between Silicon Valley and the Donald Trump administration, consolidating the shared vision that American leadership in AI is indispensable for national security.

EFE