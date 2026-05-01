RAF chief calls Falklands defence 'non-negotiable' as Rubio plays down Pentagon memo

1st Friday, May 2026 - 17:12 UTC Full article

Smyth framed the capabilities deployed in the Falklands within the RAF's broader range of concurrent operations

The head of Britain's Royal Air Force (RAF), Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth, said on Friday that the United Kingdom remains “on high alert and ready” to defend the Falklands “at a moment's notice,” in remarks published by The Times that reaffirm London's military stance on the archipelago following the leak of an internal Pentagon memorandum that considered reviewing US historic support for British sovereignty over the islands. Smyth stressed that the RAF's role in defending the territory was “non-negotiable,” a formulation that reflects the hardening of British military rhetoric in the latest phase of the diplomatic crisis.

RAF Mount Pleasant, on East Falkland, currently keeps four Eurofighter Typhoon jets ready for Quick Reaction Alert duties, together with Sky Sabre surface-to-air missile batteries. The British military deployment in the South Atlantic includes between 1,300 and 1,700 personnel from the Army, the Royal Navy and the RAF itself, complemented by some forty local volunteers who form the Falkland Islands Defence Force (FIDF). HMS Medway took over the role of guardship for the archipelago in January, relieving HMS Forth. British defence coverage also extends to South Georgia, the South Sandwich Islands and other South Atlantic territories.

Smyth framed the capabilities deployed in the Falklands within the RAF's broader range of concurrent operations. “Today, across the UK and globally in places as far away as the Middle East, the RAF is on high alert and ready to defend our country at a moment's notice,” the air chief said, recalling the recent interception of a Russian Tupolev Tu-95 “Bear” bomber that approached British airspace from the north and the current Typhoon deployment in Romania as part of NATO's enhanced air policing mission.

The RAF chief's remarks coincide with a shift in tone from Washington following King Charles III's state visit. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio downplayed the leak of the memorandum drafted by Pentagon Under-Secretary for Policy Elbridge Colby in remarks reported by tabloid The Sun. “People are getting overexcited by an email. It was just an email with some ideas,” Rubio said. The White House had avoided formal pronouncements on the proposal during the British monarch's stay in Washington. Prime Minister Keir Starmer chose not to raise the Falklands issue directly in his most recent phone conversation with President Donald Trump, according to sources cited by the British press, in what several analysts interpreted as a decision to avoid escalating the crisis during the royal visit.

The leak of the document, published by Reuters on April 25, had triggered a series of firm responses in London and a hardening of Buenos Aires's rhetoric. Argentine Vice President Victoria Villarruel said inhabitants of the archipelago should “go back to England” if they “feel English,” a statement that British press carried prominently. President Javier Milei reiterated that the Falklands “were, are, and will always be Argentine,” and Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno called for an end to what he described as British “colonialism,” demanding the resumption of bilateral negotiations. Downing Street responded by reaffirming that sovereignty “rests with the UK” and invoking the 2013 referendum, in which 99.8% of islanders voted to retain their status as a British Overseas Territory, a consultation that Argentina has never recognized as valid.